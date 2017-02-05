Iowa takes down Nebraska for third-straight win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa takes down Nebraska for third-straight win

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa beat Nebraska on Sunday, 81-70. Iowa beat Nebraska on Sunday, 81-70.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Jordan Bohannon scored 15 points, Tyler Cook added 13 and Iowa held on for an 81-70 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Brady Ellingson scored 11 points and hit a late 3-pointer to help the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5 Big Ten) secure their third straight win and avenge a double-overtime loss at Nebraska last month. Bohannon hit four 3-pointers and has a freshman school-record 54 on the season.

Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer, scored 12 points in his return to the lineup after missing Iowa's last two games with back issues. Jok played 30 minutes and shot 2 of 7 from the field.

Jack McVeigh scored 16 points to lead Nebraska (10-13, 4-7), which outrebounded Iowa but made only 3 of 19 3-pointers. Tai Webster had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. The senior became the 28th player in Nebraska history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Referee Tom Eades suffered an undisclosed injury with 12 minutes left in the second half and did not return. The rest of the game was officiated by two referees.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.