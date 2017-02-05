Deadline for Sioux City City Council vacant seat

The deadline for the vacant seat on the Sioux City City Council is tomorrow.

Applications for the position must be returned to the city clerk's office on the first floor of city hall by 4 p.m.

Former Councilman Keith Radig was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors during the November elections.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and the rest of the council have looked for his replacement since January.

The council plans to make its appointment during its February 27th meeting.