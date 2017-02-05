Deadline for Sioux City City Council vacant seat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deadline for Sioux City City Council vacant seat

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The deadline for the vacant seat on the Sioux City City Council is tomorrow.

Applications for the position must be returned to the city clerk's office on the first floor of city hall by 4 p.m.

Former Councilman Keith Radig was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors during the November elections. 

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott and the rest of the council have looked for his replacement since January.

The council plans to make its appointment during its February 27th meeting. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.