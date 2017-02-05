Warmer weather returns again Monday as roller coaster temperatures continue

It was a little cooler across the area today as highs returned to more normal values in the lower 30s.



It didn't feel too much cooler though as winds were much calmer than on Saturday.



Southerly flow returns this evening and that will keep us from falling much tonight.



Monday will be more cloudy but we will be much warmer with highs near 50 degrees.



Our next system moves in Tuesday and brings with it more windy conditions.



Northwest winds could gust up to 35 mph; with dropping temperatures through the day it will feel quite chilly.



Our next chance for precip arrives on Wednesday as some light snow moves through the area.



After highs in the 20s Wednesday we will warm back to near 30 on Thursday and jump drastically Friday with highs in the 50s looking likely.



Although a little cooler we look to stay above average into the weekend.