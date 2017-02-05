ISU's Prohm emotional after win over Kansas

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks to the media after the Cyclones' 92-89 overtime win over Kansas on Saturday.

The Cyclones pulled out an improbable 92-89, overtime win on the road at No. 3 Kansas Saturday.



Iowa State hadn't won at Allen Fieldhouse in 12 years, and the Jayhawks had only lost at home nine times in Bill Self's 14 years at head coach.



But ISU's win over KU snapped the Jayhawks' 54-game home winning streak, and gave the Cyclones the signature win they desperately needed.

"This is a special win, special day for these guys," said head coach Steve Prohm. "I'm just happy for these guys. We lost to Gonzaga, Florida, and down the stretch against a number one team, lost to Baylor same kind of way, Cincinnati. I'm just happy for these guys, they deserve it."

"We know we're always, always capable of winning," said senior guard Deonte Burton. "We just haven't been playing like that, and we wanted to start today, as being our stepping stone to keep moving forward."

Iowa State is back on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Texas.