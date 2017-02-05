Train derailment in Cedar County, Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Train derailment in Cedar County, Nebraska

Posted:
CEDAR COUNTY, NE (KTIV) -

An investigation underway after a train derailment in Cedar County, Nebraska last night.

Authorities in Cedar County say it happened late last night outside of Belden.

They say anymore information needs to be released by the railroad company.

It was a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

A viewer who sent KTIV photos says the train derailed and spilled corn on their field and near Highway 20.

No one was hurt.
    

