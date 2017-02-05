Update: Boil advisory lifted for community in northwest, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Update: Boil advisory lifted for community in northwest, Iowa

Posted:
SOLDIER, IA (KTIV) -

Update:

The boil advisory that was issued in Soldier, Iowa was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The city maintenance director said the boil advisory was lifted after water samples tests were sufficient. 

Previous Story:

A boil advisory underway for the community of Soldier, Iowa.

The city maintenance director tells KTIV News4 they had to shut off the water on Friday to work on the well.

That forced the town to run out of water.

The water's back on.

But, people who live in Soldier need to boil their water until further notice.

