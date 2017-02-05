Siouxland Humane Society raises money to save homeless animal

To contact the Siouxland Humane Society call: (712) 252-2614

For Betsy Malin volunteering for one of the Siouxland Humane Society's largest fund raising events of the year is about more than making caramel apples for those who purchased one for Valentine's Day.

"Well, I've loved animals my entire life and, you know, I wanted to do different things to help other animals that don't, you know, have great homes like my pets do" says Betsy Malin, volunteer for the Siouxland Humane Society.

The love of animals is fueling over 400 volunteers this week as they begin making double chocolate caramel apples.

Each caramel apple is $15 and the proceeds go directly to the Siouxland Humane Society.

"It is important because we do not receive any outside funding. All of our funding is from private donations or fundraisers such as this. So, no state, local, federal, no types of income that way" says Missie Fischer, Siouxland Humane Society Director of Development.

Volunteers from West high, Bishop Heelan and the morningside football team helped kick off the caramel apple making process.

The apples may make a great Valentine's Day present but for the volunteers it's all about the animals in need.

"Well, this is a great opportunity to raise money for the pets. you know, to be able to feed the pets and get them the care they need to and the homes. you know, we have to keep them sometimes for a while before they find the right homes and so it's our way of being able to provide for these animals" says Malin.

A sweet treat to save homeless pets in Siouxland.