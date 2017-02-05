Volunteer firefighters battle field fire near Hornick, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Volunteer firefighters battle field fire near Hornick, IA

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
HORNICK, Iowa (KTIV) -

The first calls for firefighters came around three this Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 2915 300th street.

About an hour later the flames were extinguished.

No one was hurt and no major property was damaged.

"They were burning some garbage and they thought it was pretty well out and they went back to the house and obviously it wasn't and it got into the grass around there place and turned into a grass fire," Hornick Fire Chief Kurt Crichton said. 

Chief Crichton says ten volunteer fire fighters helped fight the flames. 

No damage was reported to a nearby house. 

There will not be an investigation. 

