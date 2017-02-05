South Dakota lawmakers to take up bills on lobbying and guns at - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota lawmakers to take up bills on lobbying and guns at the Capitol

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to consider measures on abortion, lobbying restrictions and allowing concealed pistols in the Capitol.

A Senate panel is set to consider a bill Monday that would bar some officials from private lobbying for two years after leaving government.

A bill that would allow people to carry concealed pistols in the state Capitol if they have an enhanced carry permit is set to be considered that day in a House committee.

Lawmakers also are revisiting a law approved last year that prohibits most abortions beyond 19 weeks of pregnancy.

A bill set to be heard by a House committee would increase the penalty to a felony for performing an abortion that violates the new threshold. Currently, it's a misdemeanor.

