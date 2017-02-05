South Dakota lawmakers to take up bills on lobbying and guns at the Capitol

South Dakota lawmakers this week plan to consider measures on abortion, lobbying restrictions and allowing concealed pistols in the Capitol.

A Senate panel is set to consider a bill Monday that would bar some officials from private lobbying for two years after leaving government.

A bill that would allow people to carry concealed pistols in the state Capitol if they have an enhanced carry permit is set to be considered that day in a House committee.

Lawmakers also are revisiting a law approved last year that prohibits most abortions beyond 19 weeks of pregnancy.

A bill set to be heard by a House committee would increase the penalty to a felony for performing an abortion that violates the new threshold. Currently, it's a misdemeanor.