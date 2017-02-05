Iowa National Guard members have tearful homecoming

It was an emotional day for seven members of the Iowa National Guard.



The soldiers had been away from their families for seven months.



The homecoming wasn't short on hugs and tears for the men in uniform at the Des Moines Airport.



Little kids lined the airport with signs welcoming their soldiers home.



For those in love it was a long enough wait that's finally over.



"I just thought it was a good Bible verse to kind of explain this whole process, so love endures all things, difficult as it was, I was here when he came home so." said Christina Pfohl.



"It's awesome. I was supported by a lot of good friends and family members and my unit back here and her. So, that made it a lot easier. this was my first deployment." said Brandon Britt.



The guardsmen spent one month in training before deploying to the Middle East for the last six months.