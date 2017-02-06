"Operation Airlift" veteran dies from cancer caused by agent orange

Joe Antipodal, 71, served his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War and, when he came home, his community as an Omaha Police officer. He died Monday night of cancer.

Like many veterans, Antipodal blamed this health problem on Agent Orange and other chemicals sprayed by the U.S. military as a way to get rid of vegetation on the battlefield during the Vietnam War.

Antipodal retired from the Omaha Police Department 23-years ago – but he’s fortunate to have survived a bloody and deadly shootout early in his career.

It was February 1975 when three men robbed the North Omaha Hinky Dinky grocery store at 30th and Weber.

Antipodal, along with two other officers gave chase in their cruisers.

The robbers eventually got stuck in a snowdrift, but not before both cruisers were struck by gunfire.

Officers shot and killed the getaway driver Donald Freda.

John Rust continued to fire at police as he ran and was eventually injured by officers, but not before he killed a civilian -- Michael Kellogg -- who came to help police in the shootout in the neighborhood.

According to court documents, Officer Russell Wolf was severely injured by Rust. Officer George Allen was wounded.

Ronald Ell, who was also one of the robbers, hid in the bushes and was arrested. He died in prison in 2013. Rust is serving a life sentence in Nebraska Corrections.

Joe Antipodal’s wife said her husband never needed to fire his gun on-duty again.

In 2016, WOW 6 News interviewed the Marine vet during Operation Airlift. He was one of 500 Nebraska and Iowa Vietnam veterans who took a day trip to see the Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.

The homecoming at Copley Airfield that evening blew him away as thousands stood cheering at the terminal. Antipodal recalled when he came home from boot camp in 1963, he was despised because of the uniform and an unpopular war.

“I walked out to see if my dad was here to pick me up,” said Antipodal, “And some clown put a big old boogie right here on my coat. What are you going to do about it? Nothing. That’s how we were treated back then. So to have something like this – this is really something. I’ll never forget this. It was overwhelming. I talked to a couple ladies in there and asked, ‘Why are you crying?’ I’m the one who should be crying.”

Funeral services are set for the evening of Monday, February 6 at City Light church in Benson.