New HPV vaccine reduces the number of shots needed

There's a change when it comes to human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines for your children. Researchers have consolidated the treatment for younger patients.

Now, instead of three shots, some children only need two.

Dr. Lois Ramondetta, co-Leader for MD Anderson's HPV-Related Cancers Moon Shots Program, said if you get your child the vaccine before they turn 15 years old and they haven't started the thee part series yet, they only need two.

"The better off you're going to be at preventing potentially six different types of cancers: cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, anal -- the fastest-growing HPV-related cancer -- is that of the oral pharynx," Ramondetta says. 

