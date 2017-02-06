Midwest meteor sighting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Midwest meteor sighting

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The National Weather Service is reporting sightings of a meteor in the sky across the Midwest.

Dash cam and surveillance video shows the brilliant flash that lit up the night sky.

The National Weather Service says the flash could be seen by people from Iowa to Indiana.

Some people in Wisconsin report seeing the flash of white and blue light in the sky around 1:30 a.m.

One person in Oshkosh said it shook their home.

It's unclear if any part of the object made landfall.

Meteorologists say it's more likely it burned up in the atmosphere before getting the chance to hit the ground.  

