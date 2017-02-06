Spring-Like start to the workweek then sharply colder Tuesday

After a seasonable and quiet closeout of our weekend, a much warmer day will be on tap across Siouxland. Southerly flow as taken over and that will allow temps to surge upward later on today with many of topping out near 50°. High pressure will continue to move east making way for a low pressure center and associated cold front to scoot through the region. We look to stay dry throughout the viewing area but temperatures will be much colder as we step into Tuesday. Highs will tumble back into the mid 30s and will be falling throughout the day. Brisk NW winds will be on the increase as well with gusts as high as 35 mph possible.

This will make for bitter wind chills especially Tuesday night, with lows expected to fall back towards 10°. A wave of moisture looks to swing through late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving us some chances of snow. There could be some minor accumulations but as of now, the snow is looking relatively light, but stay tuned to us for the latest. Temps will continue to fall into the day on Wednesday with highs only in the mid 20s with the chance of snow lasting through the day. Southerly winds take over, yet again as we progress into Thursday and Friday with another day potentially in the 50s Friday afternoon. Highs will continue to stay above average through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s expected. Our next chance of precipitation arrives on Saturday in the form of rain.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer