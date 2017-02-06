Willie Nelson set to perform at Hard Rock's Battery Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Willie Nelson set to perform at Hard Rock's Battery Park

Posted:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino said Willie Nelson is set to perform a concert at Battery Park on Saturday, June 10. 

Nelson brings six decades of Billboard chart topping, Grammy Award winning hits to Battery Park’s stage this summer.
 
“We are very excited to welcome Country Music Hall of Famer and American icon, Willie Nelson to Battery Park,” said Todd Moyer, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “Outside, under the stars, great music from a living legend - now that’s Hard Rock.”
 
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. at the Rock Shop or here: www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

