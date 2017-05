After a Spring-Like day today in Siouxland, another Arctic blast will take over the region due to cold front that will be moving through tomorrow. Highs will be almost 20° degrees colder Tuesday with falling temperatures expected throughout the day. A quick swipe of snow is looking more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as well behind the front with minor accumulations possible. Right now, the track is still a little questionable and there a few different solutions on where the heaviest snow may be. Currently, Sioux City may only pick up a coating while spots like Norfolk and Wayne could be dealing with potentially a couple of inches. Stay tuned to us for the latest on this next wintry blast.