Bacon demands are outpacing supply

Frozen pork belly reserves have hit a 50-year low that includes the popular and trendy bacon.



Demand is outpacing supply.



Janique Bea, bacon lover said, "You can't have anything without bacon, burgers, breakfast, everything goes perfect with bacon."



Kim Dopler at Johnnie's Meat Market says his sales back that up.



Kim Dopler, Johnnie's Meat Market said, "Maybe an average of 150 pounds a day. Here's a craze, everybody loves it, it's meat candy they call it and so it goes real fast."



Because of that, Dopler says the low belly pork inventory has reached a 50-year low.



Dopler said, "There's no shortage of hogs, I've talked to my suppliers, there are plenty of hogs being raised it's just there's only two bellies, two sides of bellies on a hog so, that goes first."



He says this means you may be paying more for your bacon as soon as next week.



Dopler said, "It's one of those things where you just sigh and just have to do what you have to do."



Dopler doesn't believe expected price increases will keep bacon lovers from enjoying their bacon.



Dopler said, "It never has and a couple years ago when bacon was really high, I don't think it slowed down sales at all."



If you ask the bacon lovers themselves they'll tell you the same.



Bea said, "Oh I gotta have it, I have to have it with breakfast and everything."



And that nothing will keep them from bringing home the bacon.



Jerome Gogins, bacon lover, said, "I mean I got high blood pressure, I'm not supposed to be eating all that pork, but I'm addicted to pork bacon, I like bacon, I'm sorry, I do."



Dopler expects the price of bacon at his shop to go up about 40 cents per pound next week.

The Iowa Ag Secretary tells us farmers are increasing production in response to demand, which they expect continue strong.