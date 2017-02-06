Bishop Heelan commits to play like a champion at Notre Dame conference

Anger, screaming and fighting between parents, coaches and players. It's a scene that is becoming a common sight at sporting events across the country.

But one Siouxland school is taking the lead to encourage athletes, parents and coaches to "Play Like A Champion Today." And it's more than just a catchphrase.

"I think the desire to win is there too often," said Bishop Heelan basketball coach Andy Foster.

Foster has been at Bishop Heelan for 12 years, and is in his second season as head coach of the boys basketball team.

That was long enough to see sportsmanship and winning didn't always go hand-in-hand.

"From time to time, you hear something from the bleachers, from the fan section, from the parent section, that kind of makes you turn over your shoulder and look," said Foster.

Others at Heelan heard it too. So when Foster was approached about an opportunity to change the face of sportsmanship at Heelan, Foster was all in.

That opportunity was at the place where sports and spirituality meet - the University of Notre Dame.

"The diocese asked us to go down there and just kind of learn what the parent and play and coach like a champion philosophy entails," said Foster.

So Foster, and middle school teacher Ryan Held, traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to participate in the annual Play Like a Champion Sports Leadership Conference on Notre Dame's campus.

There, they went through a week-long seminar where they listened to speakers, went through workshops and attended masses, all to learn how to play, and coach, like a champion.

"We decided that we needed to definitely try to emphasize our youth, making sure that they're in it for the right reasons," said Foster. "Of course, we always want to try to win, but at the youth level, I think it's more about developing. And it's more about teaching."

"The sport is meant to be fun," said Held. "It's not meant to be a career at the junior high level, or at the high school level."

Foster and Held felt they were missing out on how to grow and develop young people. But they soon realized that the athletes weren't the only ones that needed training.

"We needed to make sure that we were educating our parents," said Foster."We've had parent seminars. We've had right around 250, maybe 300 parents go through the workshop, so that they can maybe learn and understand how to parent like a champion."

"The system is not just for coaches and athletes themselves, but for parents to realize, yes, you have a major role in your child's athletic career," added Held. "But it's not always the role of 'coach'. Your role is now as a supporter and an encourager."

And only positive encouragement. Foster says parents see something, and they react immediately, sometimes without thinking.

"'Give him a pass he can catch.' I'm certain the quarterback's trying to do that," said Foster. "Or, 'throw a darn strike.' I'm certain the pitcher's trying to throw a strike. 'Give her a pass she can spike,' I'm sure our setter's doing our best."

The quarterback, or pitcher, or setter's parents could be sitting nearby. Foster advises to not be afraid to confront an offending parent, and remember to emphasize positive encouragement.

"I thought maybe we could remind our parents, if you hear something unneccesary or unfortunate, you could say, 'hey, don't forget your pride.'"

At Bishop Heelan, the focus is always on pride. You can see the word littered about the school. It's painted on the wall of "The Pit." And, until this year, it was even on their football jerseys. Heelan's trip to Notre Dame has helped them continue to extend Pride across all aspects of athletics.

They've also vowed to continue to play, parent, and, in Foster's case, coach like a champion.

"I got into coaching because I had some coaches when I was a young man go above and beyond, and I thought, 'I need to do that too."

"Why are you standing up coaching these kids right now? because you think you can help them. That's your why. Because you think you can help them become good people. And if we win a few ball games, that's just as well too."

To help fans remember how to parent like a champion, Heelan has adopted Play Like A Champion's 10 Commandments for Sports Parents.

On the way to the event, parents are encouraged to ask your child to set goals for the game - a physical, mental and sportsmanship goal. Remind their child, and themselves, to have fun. And say a prayer or thanksgiving with their child for the chance to play.

At the event, parents should try to be positive with players, fans, opponents, coaches, and officials. Remain calm and in control of their words and actions. Take a deep breath or step away from the game if they grow angry. And applaud good play from both teams.

Finally, on the way home, parents should ask their child how they thought the game went, point out signs of sportsmanship shown in the game, and express their love for their child regardless of the outcome.

Representatives from Le Mars Gehlen, Algona Bishop Garrigan, Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Carroll Keumper joined Bishop Heelan at the Sports Leadership conference. Foster says Heelan will continue to attend this conference for years to come.