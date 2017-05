A Storm Lake woman is in custody after police say she burglarized a Taco John's several times over a five-day period.

29-year old Madison Selzer has been arrested on 10 charges, including three counts of Third Degree Burglary.

According to police, substantial amounts of money was stolen from the business on January 26, 29th and 30th.

After looking over surveillance video, police say the burglaries happened after hours through the use of a key.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.