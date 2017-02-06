Cold moves into Siouxland first....and then snow

For the second time in the past three days highs made it into the 40s for many of us.

However, the mild weather we felt today disappears tomorrow as a cold front moves through bringing our high temperatures down by a good 15 degrees and we'll also be feeling a breezy northwesterly wind.

We could also see a little fog form tonight into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday night, a system looks like it's going to spread some snow into Siouxland with heavier amounts being in the southern parts of our viewing area.

Southern Siouxland could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with up to an inch possible in Sioux City with lighter amounts to the north.

A little light snow could linger into early Wednesday as temperatures will continue to cool with highs only in the low 20s.

Temperatures will rebound a little by Thursday as we get closer to 30 degrees for a high with Friday's highs soaring into the low 50s possibly.

We'll stay decently mild over the weekend as well with a chance of a few rain showers on Saturday.

