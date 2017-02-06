Cold moves into Siouxland first....and then snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cold moves into Siouxland first....and then snow

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

For the second time in the past three days highs made it into the 40s for many of us.  

However, the mild weather we felt today disappears tomorrow as a cold front moves through bringing our high temperatures down by a good 15 degrees and we'll also be feeling a breezy northwesterly wind.  

We could also see a little fog form tonight into Tuesday morning.  

By Tuesday night, a system looks like it's going to spread some snow into Siouxland with heavier amounts being in the southern parts of our viewing area.  

Southern Siouxland could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with up to an inch possible in Sioux City with lighter amounts to the north.  

A little light snow could linger into early Wednesday as temperatures will continue to cool with highs only in the low 20s.  

Temperatures will rebound a little by Thursday as we get closer to 30 degrees for a high with Friday's highs soaring into the low 50s possibly.  

We'll stay decently mild over the weekend as well with a chance of a few rain showers on Saturday.
 

