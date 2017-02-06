Iowa State tries to build on momentum at Texas

Naz Mitrou-Long says a loss at Texas would take away from their win at Kansas.

Just when some Cyclone fans were ready to give up on this year's basketball team, they bring you back. Iowa State's win at Kansas on Saturday was their third Big 12 road win this season. Now they get ready to play at Texas on Tuesday, who they've already beaten once.

Iowa State rallied from 15 points down to win at KU in overtime, snapping the Jayhawks 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse. The Cyclones made a school-record 18 three-pointers.

Now they turn their attention to the Longhorns, who they've beaten in six of their last seven meetings. Texas is just 3-7 in the Big 12, and the Cyclones don't want to take another step back.

"If something good happens be careful because that's the time you can start getting too proud," said head coach Steve Prohm. "We gotta be humble and we gotta build off this. That win's going to be only as good as what we do over the next couple of weeks."

"If we go to Texas and lose, I think it takes a lot away from Saturday," said senior Naz Mitrou-Long. "You have to keep it rolling and use what we did Saturday and get it to really boost us and get rolling."

Iowa State and Texas play at 8 o'clock Tuesday on ESPN 2.