CRAVE restaurant to open February 14 in Sioux City

A new Sioux City restaurant is just a week away from their grand opening on Valentine's Day.

CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi Bar is opening their first location in Iowa.

This will be located at the former Bev's on the River in Sioux City.

They have up to 130 employees already but are looking for more workers.

On the menu?

Steak, sushi, burgers, pasta and more.

Crave employees are excited to get the business running and most importantly have it open for Siouxlanders.

"We feel this is something that I think is going to be really embraced by the people of Sioux City, I've talked to a lot of regulars say that I'm so glad you guys are coming I don't have to drive to Sioux Falls," said Director of Operations for CRAVE, Darcie Marsh.

Crave also has special offers for their new customers.

They are introducing half off wine night, happy hour, kids eat free, date night and more.

They are not accepting reservations but they will allow walk-ins on February 14th when they open.