Sioux City Metro swimming team wins district championship

The Sioux City Metro Swim Team won the District Championship Saturday at Fort Dodge and will be sending four swimmers to the State Championships next Saturday in Marshalltown and three relay Teams. This is the largest participation Sioux City has had in years.

Coaches Eric Hoak and Nick Mc Bride were named Coaches of the Year in the District. Sioux City won the meet with 396 points to 366 for Fort Dodge with six other teams competing.

The qualifiers are:

50 Free Style: Brenndan Gorski, 13th time , 22.16 and Cody Ott, 15th, 22.20

100 Free Style: Billy Rankin, 18th, 48.60, Brenndan Gorski, 20th, 48.63

100 Butterfly: Nate Gobell, 12th, 52.59

100 Back Stroke: Billy Rankin, 20th, 55.97

200 Medley Relay: George Hubbard, Albert Pham, Nathan Gobell, Cody Ott, 14th, 1.39.80

200 Free Style Relay: Cody Ott, Nathan Gobell, Brenndan Gorski, Billy Rankin, 4th, 1.27.43

400 Free Style Relay: Brenndan Gorski, George Hubbard, Albert Pham, Billy Rankin, 14th, 3.18.65