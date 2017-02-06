Retrial for Sioux City man accused of murder moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa

The retrial for 47-year-old Elias Wanatee has been moved to Council bluffs, Iowa.

Wanatee's lawyer asked for a change of venue based on news coverage and the difficulty of finding jurors who knew nothing of a previous murder trial involving him.

Wanatee is charged in the death of 50-year-old Vernon Mace.

Mace was stabbed to death on Sioux City's west side in February of 2015.

In December. a judge declared a mistrial after the jury deliberated for over two days without coming up with a verdict.

In 1991, Wanatee was convicted of first-degree murder and was released from prison in January 2015 after appealing his conviction.