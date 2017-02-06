$170,000 in scholarships available for 4-H students in Iowa

College-bound students in Iowa involved in 4-H can apply for over $170,000 in scholarships from the I-F-A-A .

Applications and additional information are available online at iowastatefair.org, or by phone Harold Hodson 515-290-8875 or Linda Weldon 515-291-3941.

News release from Iowa State Fair:

IFAA Offers Iowa Youth $178,500 in Scholarships

College-bound Iowa youth active in 4-H and/or FFA livestock projects and current undergraduate students may apply for $178,500 in scholarships available from the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA).

There are 67 scholarships available to freshmen entering any Iowa two or four-year, post-secondary institution this fall, 26 scholarships available to current undergraduates attending Iowa State University, 1 scholarship available to a graduate student in animal nutrition, plus an additional 4 scholarships available to either incoming freshman or undergraduates. Applicants must major in animal science or a curriculum in agriculture or human sciences that is related to the agriculture industry. The awards include:

• One $10,000 one-year scholarship

• Two $6,250 one-year scholarships

• One $6,000 one-year scholarships

• Eight $5,000 one-year scholarships

• Six $3,000 one-year scholarships

• One $2,500 one-year scholarships

• Ten $2,000 one-year scholarships

• Eight $1,500 one-year scholarships

• Fifty-four $1,000 one-year scholarships

• Seven $500 one-year scholarships

Applications and additional information are available online at iowastatefair.org, or by phone Harold Hodson 515-290-8875 or Linda Weldon 515-291-3941. Selection will be based on level of 4-H/FFA involvement in livestock and other agricultural project work, livestock exhibition and/or judging, scholarship, leadership and career plans. Applications for current undergraduate students must be postmarked by April 1, and applications for incoming freshmen must be postmarked by May 1. All materials should be sent to IFAA Winner's Circle Scholarship, c/o Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, 1440 NW 134th Ave., Slater, IA 50244.

Winners will be announced during the 2017 Iowa State Fair annual 4-H/FFA Sale of Champions on Saturday, August 19, an event sponsored by IFAA.

###

The IFAA is a non-profit organization reorganized in 1988. It is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry and agricultural project members to pursue ag-related careers. IFAA scholarship funds come from a percentage of Sale of Champions proceeds as well as Winner's Circle Club donations.

View Online: http://readme.readmedia.com/IFAA-Offers-Iowa-Youth-178-500-in-Scholarships/14556304