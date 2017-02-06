The band Chicago coming to Sioux City

Also, another big concert announcement from Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre.

The band Chicago is coming to town.

They will be here Sunday, May 14 for a show that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

News release from the City of Sioux City:

CHICAGO returns to Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre May 14th

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band CHICAGO will perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sunday, May 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th, at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, CHICAGO, came in at #9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades.

Chicago’s lifetime achievements include a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles, and 5 Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations! 2017 will mark the band’s 50th consecutive year of touring, without missing a single concert date!

With memorable hits that include “Saturday In The Park”, “25 or 6 to 4”, “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”, “Make Me Smile”, “If You Leave Me Now”, “Beginnings”, “Hard Habit To Break”, “and “Baby What a Big Surprise”, it’s easy to see why these iconic performers are still in high-demand – with no signs of slowing down.