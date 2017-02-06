Compensation Board proposes salary increases for Woodbury county officials

A small pay raise is coming for several Woodbury county officials, next year.

The Woodbury County Compensation Board got together, Monday evening, to discuss the salaries of nine county officials --county treasurer, auditor, sheriff, attorney, and the five members on the board of supervisors-- for the next fiscal year, beginning in July.

Next, the board will present to the Woodbury county supervisors their proposal to either increase, decrease, or maintain those salaries.

The largest percentage of salary increase proposed by the board is to county treasurer, Mike Clayton.

"The treasurer and the auditor have been different amounts every year when we've had an increase of a certain percentage, there was more difference in their salaries," said a member of the commission representing the county treasurer, Frank Baron.

"That was done to equalize their salaries and their chief assistant's."

The supervisors will vote on the final budget by March 15th.