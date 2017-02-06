SD lawmakers kill bill on home-school access to activities

A South Dakota legislative committee has voted 10-5 to kill a bill that would have allowed home-schooled children to participate in public school activities without school board approval.

Current law allows school districts to decide whether to allow home-schoolers to participate. Opponents of the bill argued at Monday's meeting that that's good enough.

The Argus Leader of Sioux Falls reports (http://argusne.ws/2lgCnlX ) that some school officials worry the bill's wording could open loopholes for students who don't meet the state's eligibility rules.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Sue Peterson, a Republican and home-school parent from Sioux Falls, says it's time to update the law. She cited former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow as a success story due to Florida's activity participation law.

Another bill with similar wording is pending in a Senate committee.