Sioux City City Council discusses solutions to improve downtown parking

"The on-street parking, in some places, is pretty tight," said Sioux City City Councilman, Dan Moore.

The Sioux City City Council is actively looking for a solution to downtown's neglected parking ramps.

Council members say the four downtown parking ramps are seeing diminished usage and tons of empty spaces.

They say just one ramp, on Jackson and 3rd Street, is experiencing substantial traffic.

The other three ramps? Less than half-full.

In order to put tires between painted lines, the Parking and Skywalk System Board of Trustees recommended one free hour of parking.

"It would help people think, 'Well, let me try the parking ramp,'" said Moore.

Now, if you park at a downtown parking ramp, you can expect to pay $0.75 each hour.

Under the new plan, you can knock the price off that first 60 minutes.

Council members think it's a step in the right direction, but wonder if saving three quarters is enough incentive.

If the public doesn't respond, they're afraid the city could lose money on the back end.

"If there isn't any incentive to get people into the ramps, it probably isn't going to work," said Sioux City Parking and Meter Operations Supervisor, Monette Harbeck.

The council's ultimate goal is to drive more business downtown.

If they can unclog streets and open up space for parked cars, council members say it makes businesses more approachable.

"How do we make the downtown more attractive so people want to be here?" said Moore. "That's what we're really after and with more people comes parking and it'll fill up."

At next week's meeting, city council will decide whether to continue down this road or explore other avenues.