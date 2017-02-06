Wynot & Winnebago win Lewis and Clark titles; South Sioux stops - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wynot & Winnebago win Lewis and Clark titles; South Sioux stops Heelan

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Carissa Kuchta hit the game-winning shot as Wynot beat Ponca on Monday night. Carissa Kuchta hit the game-winning shot as Wynot beat Ponca on Monday night.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Heelan 65 CBTJ 40 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 54 Gehlen Catholic 50 F  
Unity Christian 63 H-M-S 34 F  
IKM-Manning 81 MV-AO 80 F/OT  
FD St. Edmond 78 Newell-Fonda 73 F  
Spencer 62 OA-BCIG 40 F  
West Pt-Beemer 47 Pierce 46 F  
Winnebago 51 Ponca 41 F  
SL St. Mary's 56 Ridge View 35 F  
MOC-FV 83 Sibley-Ocheyedan 62 F  
South O'Brien 62 Sioux Central 42 F  
Hinton 72 Trinity Christian 35 F  
Siouxland Christian 85 Whiting 21 F  
Alta-Aurelia 55 Woodbury Central 45 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newell-Fonda 82 FD St. Edmond 51 F  
Logan-Magnolia 61 Underwood 38 F  
Irene-Wakonda 59 Alcester-Hudson 50 F  
South Sioux City 66 Bishop Heelan 52 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 CBTJ 40 F  
Elkhorn Valley 62 Clearwater-Orchard 44 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 66 GT/RA 49 F  
Unity Christian 47 H-M-S 40 F  
IKM-Manning 71 MV-AO 27 F  
O'Neill 39 Norfolk Catholic 26 F  
Spencer 78 OA-BCIG 49 F  
Guardian Angels 50 Pender 32 F  
Wynot 44 Ponca 42 F  
Harlan 74 S.C. East 70 F  
Dakota Valley 58 S.C. North 53 F  
Sioux Central 48 South O'Brien 38 F  
PAC/L-M 86 Spirit Lake 34 F  
 -Elle Ruffridge-39 Pts. Needs 14 to break all-time Iowa scoring record
Hinton 34 Trinity Christian 26 F  
Emmetsburg 53 WB-Mallard 20 F  
Pierce 69 West Pt-Beemer 45 F  
Siouxland Christian 68 Whiting 40 F 

