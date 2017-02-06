Wynot & Winnebago win Lewis and Clark titles; South Sioux stops Heelan

Carissa Kuchta hit the game-winning shot as Wynot beat Ponca on Monday night.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Heelan 65 CBTJ 40 F
Remsen St. Mary's 54 Gehlen Catholic 50 F
Unity Christian 63 H-M-S 34 F
IKM-Manning 81 MV-AO 80 F/OT
FD St. Edmond 78 Newell-Fonda 73 F
Spencer 62 OA-BCIG 40 F
West Pt-Beemer 47 Pierce 46 F
Winnebago 51 Ponca 41 F
SL St. Mary's 56 Ridge View 35 F
MOC-FV 83 Sibley-Ocheyedan 62 F
South O'Brien 62 Sioux Central 42 F
Hinton 72 Trinity Christian 35 F
Siouxland Christian 85 Whiting 21 F
Alta-Aurelia 55 Woodbury Central 45 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newell-Fonda 82 FD St. Edmond 51 F
Logan-Magnolia 61 Underwood 38 F
Irene-Wakonda 59 Alcester-Hudson 50 F
South Sioux City 66 Bishop Heelan 52 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 CBTJ 40 F
Elkhorn Valley 62 Clearwater-Orchard 44 F
Kingsley-Pierson 66 GT/RA 49 F
Unity Christian 47 H-M-S 40 F
IKM-Manning 71 MV-AO 27 F
O'Neill 39 Norfolk Catholic 26 F
Spencer 78 OA-BCIG 49 F
Guardian Angels 50 Pender 32 F
Wynot 44 Ponca 42 F
Harlan 74 S.C. East 70 F
Dakota Valley 58 S.C. North 53 F
Sioux Central 48 South O'Brien 38 F
PAC/L-M 86 Spirit Lake 34 F
-Elle Ruffridge-39 Pts. Needs 14 to break all-time Iowa scoring record
Hinton 34 Trinity Christian 26 F
Emmetsburg 53 WB-Mallard 20 F
Pierce 69 West Pt-Beemer 45 F
Siouxland Christian 68 Whiting 40 F