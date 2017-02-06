Massive cleanup underway at the Dakota Access protest campsite

A massive cleanup effort is underway in North Dakota at the site of a months long protest over the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

Protesters left behind trash, tents, teepees, blankets, food and other items now frozen in the snow, which is slowing down the cleanup process.

Officials say the debris could become toxic and has to be removed before the spring thaw.

It's estimated that it will take 250 truckloads to clear the campsite.. all of it being carefully inspected before it heads to a landfill in Bismarck.

The cleanup effort is expected to take weeks.

