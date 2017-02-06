Cherokee Historic Preservation Committee looks to save pair of buildings

Located on the Cherokee Mental Health Institute facility, the Wade and Donohoe Buildings have been standing for almost ninety years.



They have served a number of purposes over that time.



"They were used most of those years for patient care, staff offices, some activity therapies and vocational rehabilitation." said Jim Adamson, Cherokee Historic Preservation Commission Chairman.



But both buildings have fallen on hard times.



The Wade Building has not been used since 1976 and the Donohoe Building has been vacant since 2002.



The lack of activity has resulted in the buildings continuing to decline especially the Wade Building.



"The Wade Building unfortunately has gone the most years without maintenance and it's in the least good shape," said Adamson.



Due to their unique architecture the buildings are particularly important to save.



Because of this the Cherokee Historic Preservation Commission applied to have the buildings listed as endangered properties to raise interest in the properties.



"There are individuals or companies or groups that would like to acquire a building and put it to an alternative use. And historic preservation - it very much is involved with adaptive reuse of historic buildings like these. We would love to have that happen to either or both of these beautiful buildings." said Adamson.