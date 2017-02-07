Wintry feel returns for our Tuesday

A cold front will be erasing the warmth that started our workweek yesterday as we will be feeling falling temps and blustery conditions as we step through our day today. Winds have now switched out of the NW behind the frontal boundary pulling in cooler air. Highs for the day have been hit at midnight but we look to still feel an "afternoon high" temperatures around 32°. Our wintry trend continues into tonight as we are tracking a quick swipe of snow that will be scooting through the viewing area. Southern and western Siouxland have the potential to pick up a little more that much of central Siouxland (including Sioux City). Currently two to isolated amounts of to four inches could be possible west of I-29 with the higher amount the further SW you travel. Here in Sioux City the best bet looks to be one to two inches with less as you NE across Siouxland.

This system then looks to pull out of the region by around midday tomorrow leaving behind an even colder Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Lows Wednesday night will be the coldest of the next 7 with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid single digits. We then begin our next warming trend as highs surge from near 30° on Thursday to the 40s and 50s right through the start of next week. Our next shot at moisture doesn't arrive until Saturday as a little wave moves in giving us chance at some spotty showers through the day.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer