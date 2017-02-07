Healthbeat 4: Dry needling

"I was like no way, needles, no way," said Chris Reeves, dry needling patient, "But it's not like that at all."

Chris Reeves has been receiving dry needling treatments for about two years at ATI Physical Therapy in Sioux City.

She had suffered from shoulder pain for years but found relief with dry needling.

"I tried injections I went that route and that didn't last any longer than this lasted and I like the idea of not putting medication into my body ," said Reeves.

Dry needling focuses on the musculoskeletal system.

Physical therapists then use thin solid needles to puncture the skin to target muscle spasms and trigger points that cause the pain.

"The needle is inserted into that trigger point or the tight knot, a twitch response is often allocated which causes the muscle to contract which helps to break up that muscle spasm or break up that trigger point," said Blake Wagner, Physical Therapist at ATI Physical Therapy.

Wagner also uses electrical stimulation to break up the muscle.

Reeves goes once a month to maintain her chronic shoulder pain. She admits she was skeptical about dry needling at first, but says if your in pain, give it a try.

"It's hard to explain what it feels like but it's defiantly worth trying," said Reeves.

Wagner says it's also important to pair dry needling treatments with exercise as well.

