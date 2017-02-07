After a 50-50 vote in the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence casts the deciding vote confirming Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

The 50-50 Senate vote on DeVos followed an all-night marathon of speeches against her nomination by Democrats.

DeVos, a billionaire mega-donor, has taken heat for her inexperience, most recently her performance during Senate confirmation hearings.

Two Republicans, Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, broke ranks and voted against DeVos. Both cited her lack of experience as their reason.

