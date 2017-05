The South Dakota Department of Agriculture's pesticide disposal program has topped one million pounds since the program began in 1993.



This year over 128,000 pounds of waste pesticide was collected.



The SDDA also collects plastic pesticide containers, plastic drums and totes that are ground up.



Often the plastic is reused to make drain tiles, speed bumps, or fence posts.



Agriculture generates over $25 billion for the state and helps to employ over 115,000 residents.