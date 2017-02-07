Huge storm system spawns multiple tornados in the New Orleans area

Violent storms moved across the New Orleans area Tuesday, spawning a string of tornadoes that left parts of the region splintered and torn apart.

At least eight people were injured.

Homes were left in ruins in New Orleans East, where one of three confirmed tornados touched down.

Vehicles were battered and tossed aside, power lines and poles ripped away. Thousands are still without electricity.

Schools in the city were locked down and students rushed to safety.

"Everybody had to go in the hallway and turn their head against the wall and get on their knees, so you won't get hurt. It was scary," one student said.

