South Dakota agency investigates dumping complaint against North - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota agency investigates dumping complaint against North Sioux City business

Posted:
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

Following a complaint that a North Sioux City business has illegally dumped its wastewater without a permit, a South Dakota state agency has demanded that business, Hepar Bioscience, stop dumping wastewater, and clean up the affected area.

The details come from a letter, dated January 26th, sent by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to Hepar Bioscience. In it, agency officials say a complaint alleges the company released wastewater into a nearby unlined pond, soil and a ditch that could lead to the Big Sioux River.

The area state officials are concerned about is behind the Hepar Bioscience building near Old Highway 105 and Waters Road in North Sioux City. Testing of the wastewater showed high levels of ammonia.

The illegal dumping could cost the company up to $10,000 a day.

As the investigation continues, the DENR has instructed Hepar Bioscience to stop the illegal discharge, hire and environmental consultant to contain the wastewater, determine the extent of contamination, and oversee the clean-up.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.