First place Musketeers add four new players

Musketeers head coach Jay Varady has added four new players to the roster.

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced a trade with the Tri-City Storm. Sioux City receives three players while trading three draft picks and future considerations. With only 22 games left in the season, Musketeers sit tied for first with the Waterloo Black Hawks at 53 points.

“Over the last 15 games we have had some injuries, but these three additions will help with our group we already have here," said Musketeers head coach Jay Varady.

In the acquisition, Musketeers received right winger Charlie Kelleher, a University of New Hampshire commit. In 40 games Kelleher has tallied 33 points, 11 goals and 22 assists with a plus/minus +3. Charlie Kelleher ranks 12th among all forwards in the USHL.

“Kelleher is a guy that has played on the top line in the league, you look at their point totals they were dangerous offensively every night,” expressed Coach Varady.

The Musketeers will also be welcoming Tri-City’s forward Odeen Tufto, a Quinnipiac University commit. Odeen played 30 games with the Fargo Force and then eight games with Tri-City this season. In 38 games Tufto scored eight goals, assisted on 20 with a plus/minus -4.

“Tufto is a guy that can play the wing or center that has a dynamic skill set,” said Varady.

Sioux City adds another defenseman, Joey Matthews, a Dartmouth College commit from Columbia, IL. During his 38 games, Matthews has tallied three goals, and seven assists with a plus/minus -3. Last season, Matthews played for the the Clark Cup Champions.

“He’s a player who played with a d-core that won a championship," said Varady. "He’s an experienced player coming in here that will play key minutes for us in all situations.”

Kelleher, Tufto, and Matthews will join the team for their first game as a Musketeer Tuesday in Omaha. Marcel Godbout and CJ Dodero have been released by the Musketeers to make room on the roster.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Musketeers added to the earlier trade, acquiring forward Tarek Baker from Bloomington.

Baker of Verona, WI and a University of Wisconsin commit is in his third full season in the USHL. In his 147 games played in the USHL, Tarek has earned 85 points raking in 37 goals and 48 assists with a plus/minus -7.

Baker has experience playing in Coach Varady’s system having won gold during the World Junior A Challenge.

For his first few weeks with the Musketeers Tarek will be recovering from an earlier injury. During his time in Bloomington, he was the Assistant Captain and Captain of his squad.