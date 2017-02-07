Wayne and Norfolk gear up for snow on Tuesday night

News releases from the Norfolk and Wayne, Nebraska:

With three to seven inches of snow and gusting winds predicted by the National Weather Service, Shane Weidner, City of Norfolk Administrator, has declared a Snow Emergency in effect Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 10:00 pm until further notice. Parking is allowed on only the even side of residential streets and not at all on cul-de-sacs or emergency routes. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Weidner asks that citizens use extreme caution when driving and remain a safe distance from snow plows and salt trucks.

In a snow emergency, citations can be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street, on cul-de-sacs or along the emergency snow routes which include: Benjamin Avenue; Norfolk Avenue (except the Downtown area); Omaha Avenue; 1st Street; 7th Street; 13th Street; 25th Street; Pasewalk Avenue; Elm Avenue from 1st to 4th Street; Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from 4th to 25th Street.

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not or can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts at www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/EmergencyAlerts.htm to receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk.

For more information about Snow Emergencies, Snow Maps and the Sequence of Residential Plowing, go to http://www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/Street/snow_removal_and_sanding.htm.



The City of Wayne has declared a snow plow alert starting at 6 pm tonight until further notice for all parking in Wayne.

All vehicles should be removed from the street till the street crew has removed snow the entire width of the city streets.