Iowa's Neustrom named to preseason Big Ten baseball team - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa's Neustrom named to preseason Big Ten baseball team

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
University of Iowa sophomore outfielder Robert Neustrom has been named a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Perfect Game. University of Iowa sophomore outfielder Robert Neustrom has been named a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Perfect Game.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

University of Iowa sophomore Robert Neustrom has been named a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Perfect Game.

Neustrom, an outfielder from Sioux City North, hit .307 with 24 runs and 21 RBIs over 52 games as a true freshman.  He posted 12 multi-hit games and came on strong in the Big Ten Tournament, hitting .462 in helping the Hawkeyes reach the championship game.

Iowa opens the season Feb. 17, opening a three-game series at South Florida.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.