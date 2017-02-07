Iowa's Neustrom named to preseason Big Ten baseball team

University of Iowa sophomore outfielder Robert Neustrom has been named a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Perfect Game.

University of Iowa sophomore Robert Neustrom has been named a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Perfect Game.

Neustrom, an outfielder from Sioux City North, hit .307 with 24 runs and 21 RBIs over 52 games as a true freshman. He posted 12 multi-hit games and came on strong in the Big Ten Tournament, hitting .462 in helping the Hawkeyes reach the championship game.

Iowa opens the season Feb. 17, opening a three-game series at South Florida.