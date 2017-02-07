Iowa education budget trickles down to Hinton Community School

As state lawmakers make budget cutting decisions in Des Moines, students at Hinton Community School say they are being left out of the equation.

"I feel like politicians need to make sure that the public schools are properly funded for us to have a better education," says Lizzy Nohr, Hinton High School student.

School leaders say the low budget increase lessens the school budget by about 50-thousand dollars for both the elementary and high school.

"The less money that they give for public schools the less money there is to spend on us for books and computers for us to function and be successful," says Sadie Gengler, Hinton High School student.

According to Hinton's superintendent they are already operating on a minimum budget, and this puts them in a difficult situation.

"We've been really lean the last few years, we've increased the number of students on each bus, we've increased the number of students in each classroom, so that is what we will end up doing," said Superintendent Peter Stuerman, Hinton Public School System.

Stuerman says enrollment is up about 25-percent from past years.

He says he doesn't plan on laying off any staff and says he will work on keeping all current school programs in tact for the young people in his district.

The budget now goes to Iowa Governor Terry Branstad for final approval.