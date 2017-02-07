Siouxlanders are seeing a rise in phone scams as tax season nears

Tax season means it's the time for scammers to make money.

Police say only 15-percent of all scams are actually reported.

So how much are Iowans being scammed out of? $4.2 million.

"Again the 15-percent only getting reported so, you're looking at a huge difference in numbers there as to what the actual loss is," says Bill Nice, detective of property crimes with the Sioux City Police Department.

There are several phone scams making their rounds through Siouxland.

Scammers are claiming to be the IRS and local sheriff's departments when they call.

That can be scary for those who don't know what to do when they receive a scam phone call.

"It does, it scares people and that's what the scammers rely on is that people aren't knowledgeable in the way things work. The IRS is not going to give you a phone call saying that you owe them money and pay now. The Sheriff's Department is not going to call and tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest. These are two people that show up at your door or you receive certified letters from them," says Detective Nice.

But knowing what to look out for can help you avoid being scammed.

Police say there are a few simple things you can do.

"Don't give out any information over the phone, like that, do that stuff in person. Never make transactions with people over the internet that you wouldn't make in person. So, just watch out for yourself. And again, if you have any questions about anything feel free to call us that's what we're here for" says Detective Nice.

Police say if the scammer is local they are good at hunting those suspects down.

A lot of phone scams are coming from outside of the United States and those cases are the ones police can't really do much about.

Police say, if you get a call that appears to be a scam, report it.

And, you don't have to be a victim of a scam to report the phone number.

Call local police, or report it online to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.c3.dot.gov.