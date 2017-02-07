Northeast Nebraska students learn CPR

C-P-R saves lives and through a big donation schools across northeast Nebraska will have the tools they need to train students.

What's reusable, plastic and can save a life?

Mannequins. Well, a certain kind of mannequin. These mannequins are part of a CPR kit that will be donated to 54 area schools.

Nucor and FRHS, two businesses that are heavily involved in giving back to the community, wanted to make sure every school in the region is equipped with these kits. In order to make this a reality, all $125,000 raised at Nucor's annual golf tournament was donated to FRHS to fund the kits.

Nucor Rolling Mill Manager, Matt Blitch says that their partnership with FRHS allows them to make a bigger impact, especially since it's a multi-community project.

"It gives us the opportunity to give to the community and impact as many people as we possible could. They have a lot of opportunities for us so we were very excited…We were really drawn to this one. I liked how it involved the youth in the community. We were able to reach out to several different communities in northeast and central Nebraska area."

On Monday, The Elkhorn Valley schools in Tilden received the first kit and the 12th graders were the first to get trained.

"The 12th graders are graduating and going on to their next phase of life which they can be involved in several social situations then, so by being equipped to handle, or be able to get involved without being afraid is the message we wanted to give them." Simmons says.

80% of cardiac arrest occur in non-hospital settings, often at home with fewer than 10% of the victims surviving. Simmons says that basic CPR can sometimes be enough to keep a person alive until first responders arrive.

The CPR kits will be used in health classes and wherever the school sees fit.