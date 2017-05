A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he stole a skid loader to free a stolen pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Penny is charged with Theft, Burglary and Criminal Mischief

According to police; on January 26 Penny drove the stolen truck over tracks when it became stuck.

Police say Penny then walked to a nearby Bobcat dealership and stole one of the dealership's skid loaders to get the truck off the tracks.