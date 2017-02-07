CENTSABLE HEALTH: Chicken Burrito Bowls

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp. prepared taco seasoning

½ cup salsa

2 bell peppers, thinly sliced and seeds removed

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can corn, drained

½ cup shredded cheese

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 400°F.

SEASON chicken with taco seasoning and PLACE on a baking sheet. SPOON salsa over chicken. ADD peppers and onions to baking sheet. LAYER peppers and onions over chicken and DRIZZLE with oil. SPRINKLE cheese on top. BAKE for 25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. SLICE chicken and DIVIDE among plastic containers with peppers, onions, black beans, corn, and cheese. STORE in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.