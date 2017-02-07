Iowa's Governor supports Education Savings Account proposal

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad announced his support for a Republican-led agenda that would let families decide how to spend their education funding.

The heavily-discussed school choice program proposal would be offered to every Iowa student, meaning state tax dollars would go in the pockets of private school families.

Local private school educators are hopeful for this legislation.

Iowa public schools are funded by state and local tax dollars.

Private schools are paid for through enrollment tuition.

But soon, that formula could change.

Governor Terry Branstad announced at an Iowa's School Choice Program event, the House and Senate are discussing an Education Savings Account bill.

The legislation would set aside a portion of state tax funds to give to each K through 12 student in Iowa.

"The money's really focused on allowing parents to make the choice that's right for their child, and to find either the educational setting or a combination of educational services that will work for their child so they can be successful," said Dan Ryan, the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Sioux City.

Local school officials say the legislation is intended to give parents an additional fund for alternative education, like private school tuition, home-school costs, and tutoring.

This is an added boost for low-income private school families that normally rely on scholarships or other payment to make ends meet.

"What this would benefit, it would allow parents to choose our school without the hardship that it is for many parents to come to our school to pay the additional amount of tuition," said Orange City Christian Principal, Jason Alons.

Legislators say the plan is to provide each student with a debit card, carrying a not-yet decided dollar amount.

"They can get supplemental tutoring or help if their child has special learning needs or different things like that for their child," said Alons.

The governor and legislators say the proposal is aimed at making school choice education more affordable for interested families by covering personal expenses.

Local school officials say public school funding won't be sacrificed in favor of the new program, but it's unsure what costs public school families could put the money toward.

"We are in no way advocating to take money away from the public schools," said Ryan. "Rather, what we're trying to say is that, we think Iowa and students would benefit from the ability to say, 'This school fits my child the best.'"

Democrats say the state budget's focus should be on struggling public school districts.

Iowa Republicans are confident a bill will pass through a majority state legislature.