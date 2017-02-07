Crawford County Search & Rescue Dive Team receives big donation

The Crawford County Sheriff received a big donation to honor the memory of a teenager from Denison, Iowa who died after a car accident last month.

Wesco Industries presented a $10,000 check after holding a soup supper fundraiser last week.

The money will help the Crawford County Search and Rescue Dive Team buy a new boat and sonar equipment.

The body of Yoana Acosta was recovered one week after the car she was riding in crashed into the Boyer River on January 19.

The driver of the car 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison faces several charges including homicide by vehicle.

Rescue crews from across the region, including Sioux City, spent days looking for Acosta.

Sheriff James Steinkuehler says he was speechless by the amount raised by supporters of the Acosta family.