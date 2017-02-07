UPDATE: Dog pulled from icy river in eastern Iowa is recovering

An update on the dog rescued from an icy river in eastern Iowa.

This was the scene on the Cedar River in Waterloo on Sunday.

Fire rescue crews were called after a large dog was spotted in the icy water.

People say they saw the dog treading water for at least ten minutes.

It took the help of fishermen and their boat to be able to reach the 90 pound dog.

She was pulled from the water and taken to safety by animal control.

"River" the dog is now recovering at a local humane society with only a small injury.

The dog did not have an identification on her.

The owner's have three days to claim her.

If not she will be put up for adoption.