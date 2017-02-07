Siouxland non-profits extend helping hands to military families

Veterans, and their families, got a helping hand from a group of Siouxland non-profits, Tuesday.

The Red Cross paired up with an organization called "Support Siouxland Soldiers" to offer resources to veterans.

Volunteers helped provide a warm meal, groceries, winter clothing, haircuts, and helpful resources-- for free.

Founder and director of Support Siouxland Soldiers, Sarah Petersen, says it's a great opportunity for military families to spend time together.

"Veterans can have a meal, get some time with their comrades, maybe catch up, and collaborate and learn about all the organizations that are available to them," says Petersen.

More than 20 different agencies were present to share their information and support for veterans and their families.

Tuesday night was just one of several events Support Siouxland Soldiers holds for veterans every year.